Some pressure is building on local fodder markets and southwest Victorian producers will need to begin preparing now if they want to get ahead of drier weather.
That's according to Vic Dohle from Green & Gold Contractors, Hamilton who spoke at the Grassland Society of Southern Australia's 'Take Control of What You Can Control' breakfast earlier this year about catch up opportunities for hay after the big wet of October 2022.
"We are seeing curing takes a bit longer than what we'd hope," Ms Dohle said.
"It's been around 4-5 weeks, we've been seeing some overcast weather around the Wimmera and Mallee, and elsewhere while it hasn't been perfect, but definitely better than the last few years."
In terms of production, southwest Victoria were getting a favourable hay growing season compared to the previous three years, while the Wimmera-Mallee was getting good colour and leaf retention.
"Oats are looking really good and they are big crops but they haven't had that big growth, so they should also test well but there's not a lot of cereal going into hay," she said.
"The western and southern districts were looking lush and green but we are seeing them a lack of bulk in our paddocks and the season switching off is obviously something that's on everyone's mind there," she said.
In terms of Victorian consumption of hay, Ms Dohle said the southern districts were "knocking on the door early."
She said farms from the beginning of Great Ocean Road towards the west had worked out that their silage harvest was not going to produce enough for their on-farm needs.
"That's worked its way into our area here in the western districts with livestock producer enquiries increasing," she said.
"So there is a bit of pressure building in the market."
She said there may be some potential to be in a "bit of trouble if it does get hot," but things were changeable and on-farm decisions came down to individual circumstances.
The latest Australian Fodder Industry Association hay report for Victoria showed prices have remained steady, although southwest Victoria and the Goulburn Murray have seen an average reduction of up to $15 a tonne for straw or pasture hay.
Dearer prices are being found in the Goulburn Murray, with straw hay making up to $135 a tonne in the region and pasture hay making $340.
Lucerne is going for up to $420 a tonne while cereal is going for $330 in that region.
The dearest hay in the southwest and Gippsland are making about $20-$60 cheaper than those Goulburn Valley amounts.
While monitoring and managing fodder was reliant on seasons, Ms Dohle said there were many factors that farmers could control to gain the best quality.
That included knowing what your product is, whether your hay could change, and being on the front foot with insurance by keeping log books.
"You should understand who is in charge of the process, and if you have a contractor, check if they are monitoring the curing or are you going to keep them informed," she said.
"It can be as simple as picking up a windrow out of your paddock, putting it in a ute and dumping it at their depot so that your contractor can see it more regularly.
"While it is sometimes not ideal they can monitor your windrow more easily from the depot rather than visit 15 different farms when you have things like a heavy dew."
Ms Dohle said good hay production came with good planning, and should start before the gate is shut on the hay paddocks.
"Planning for hay paddocks should start before you shut the gates planning could include species selection and fertiiliser and spraying management," she said.
"Clean and passable paddocks where you are marking your obstacles is important, picking up last year's silage plastic and because we are in red gum country, stick picking and cleaning up under red gums is pretty constant."
She said feed testing and viewing pre-purchase was also key for buyers of hay.
