Stock & Land
Home/Agribusiness

Nuffield research finds farm business managers often lack capacity to train new employees

November 2 2023 - 8:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Nuffield Scholar Charles Downie visited 30 businesses across seven countries as part of his research into labour shortages in agriculture. Picture supplied
Nuffield Scholar Charles Downie visited 30 businesses across seven countries as part of his research into labour shortages in agriculture. Picture supplied

Nuffield Australia research has shown that technology may not necessarily be the answer to help labour shortages in Australian agriculture.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

Get the latest VIC news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.