Stock & Land
Home/Dairy

Former dairy farm with lasered paddocks still has strong appeal, selling for $7660/acre

Chris McLennan
By Chris McLennan
November 1 2023 - 1:30pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
FarmBuy Real Estate
The former dairy farm is well laid out with strong irrigation credentials.
The former dairy farm is well laid out with strong irrigation credentials.

A small farm with a disused dairy has sold for $720,000 in northern Victoria.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Chris McLennan

Chris McLennan

National Rural Property Writer

ACM national rural property writer based in Bacchus Marsh, Victoria. Career journalist. Multi award winner.

Get the latest VIC news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.