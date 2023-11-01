Stock & Land
DemoDAIRY scholar Dmitry Tolmachev, Timboon, pursues agriculture

November 1 2023 - 2:00pm
Dmitry Tolmachev is studying an Agribusiness Management advanced diploma at Longerenong College, after earning the DemoDairy Foundation school leaver scholarship. Picture supplied
A Timboon young achiever has been studying at Longerenong College after earning a DemoDAIRY Foundation scholarship for his passions.

