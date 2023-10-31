Stock & Land
Laverton North company charged over alleged Meat Industry Act breaches

Updated November 1 2023 - 6:37am, first published 6:35am
The investigation involved hundreds of hours of video footage. File picture
PrimeSafe has charged a Laverton North company with two counts of breaching the Meat Industry Act 1993 after completing an investigation into its handling of pigs.

