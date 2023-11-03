A group of Corriedale producers are undertaking an ambitious project to generate a vast selection of quality meat characteristics for their breed.
James Cusack, Bulgandra Corriedales, Skipton, is hosting a satellite flock of Corriedales as part of the project, which has been underway for six months.
The project is a part of the Performance Corriedale Group, a group of farmers focusing on genetic gains, creating ASBVs through Lambplan and focusing on Tissue Sampling Unit (TSU) DNA testing, whose samples are taken from the ear.
Mr Cusack said this project was an important stage in an ongoing process to improve the breed's genetics.
"The group has done a similar trial before with the main aim of analysing meat characteristics and they just wanted to take the next step so that it kept its relevance," he said.
"Ideally, we needed some maternal sheep that weren't Corriedales to continue the process, which also helps with linkages between breeds, so we had some composites and we put our hands up to be the host."
The formation of the project came about after discussions at the Performance Corriedale Group's AGM in Port Macdonnell, SA, earlier this year.
Mr Cusack said work has been straightforward since ewe classing, but parts of the process have been labour-intensive yet rewarding.
"We joined 300 ewes... and the whole process of artificial insemination is quite hands on and there's a certain procedure you have to follow that's mainly two weeks out from that."
"On the day of [artificial insemination], you got to lift each ewe into a cradle, which meant we had some volunteers to do that, but that went well.
"There were nine members I believe of the Performance Corriedale Group at lamb marking about five weeks ago, which was also intensive,"
Sheep received a vaccine, pain relief, and an electronic ear tag attached to their ears, which were then scanned with a Tru-Test wand.
It then goes into an XR 5000 indicator, and the sheep is defined as male or female. After that, the TSU sample is also scanned.
"[The TSU sample] leaves a hole which we use as a visual sheep tag just as a backup, then it is spun around again before heading out to the paddock", he said.
Mr Cusack said TSU sampling was "rewarding", and the practice was growing within sheep and cattle and offered more accuracy in finding DNA and determining parentage.
"It helps in comparing the two breeds against each other," he said.
"We joined the two-thirds Composite and one-third Corriedales to see how they stand up against each other.
"With both being fertile breeds, which as an overall percentage scan really well, we will be able to get very good lambing results, considering, there was 400 lambs born in the space of five to seven days in the paddock."
He said TSU was also helpful because he did not have to go into the paddock to find their parents, with that work being done externally.
We weren't too keen to go into the paddock to mark lambs on the ground for two reasons," he said.
"One, because of the number of sheep we had and two, we wanted lamb survival to stay up."
Animal welfare was also crucial to Mr Cusack, and an intensive health regime was kept up throughout the year with his sheep, which included recording specific traits to improve bare breaching on ewe lambs.
Aiming for no wrinkle and doing individual worm counts were also a priority.
"It's just to not only breed a sheep that's more labour efficient, but we want to keep up with that animal welfare side of things," he said.
"We don't mules the sheep, we also use the pain relief, and that's something we do commercially in our stud, but within this project."
Weaning will happen on November 17, where 12-week-old lambs and ewes will be weighed and drafted three ways - ewes, ewe lambs and wether lambs.
They will also be drenched and vaccinated, and again, TSU DNA testing.
"I'm a big believer that lambs are ready to come off at that age... so that date we marked down, from a long way out because you have to plan in terms of getting helpers there," Mr Cusack said.
"The wether portion will be the ones that head out for processing."
Prior to that processing, those wethers along with ewes will be put on a plan of rising nutrition after weaning, with a plan to have a field day in March, although sheep were also currently getting good weight gain due to favourable seasonal conditions.
"Being a group project, it is always in the back of your mind to get everything right, but if you run a good nutrition and animal health plan, you can get the results you want," he said.
"But obviously, as a farmer, you can only stop stressing until you see everything on the ground."
Mr Cusack said he appreciated the support of farm equipment supplier Shearwell, who donated tags for the project.
