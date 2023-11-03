Stock & Land
James Cusack, Skipton hosts Corridales aiming to generate quality meat characteristics

By Philippe Perez
November 4 2023 - 10:00am
James Cusack, Bulgandra Corridales, Skipton, is hosting Corriedales as part of a major project to improve meat characteristics in the breed. Picture by Philippe Perez
A group of Corriedale producers are undertaking an ambitious project to generate a vast selection of quality meat characteristics for their breed.

