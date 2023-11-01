A Southdown stud is celebrating strong support from clients, with the stud principal dubbing its recent ram sale a "great result in a tough year".
Finchams Burando Southdown stud principal Tim Fincham said this year's ram sale at Yea had a good spread of buyers, with 15 registered purchasers and about 56 viewers on AuctionsPlus.
Mr Fincham said rams were headed across Victoria to Yarram, Colac, Bendigo, Wangaratta, and to Berrigan, NSW, and Finley, NSW.
Overall, 47 of 50 rams sold and averaged $995.
"I'm happy, it was a really-good, solid sale in this environment," Mr Fincham said.
Top-priced buyer and Jenrath Southdown stud principal Jeff Rathjen, Flynn, said Lot 2, Tag 220135, which he bought for $3000, would be used for stud breeding.
Mr Rathjen said he was a new client, and the ram was a stand out when browsing the catalogue.
"He just appealed to me, I liked his breeding, he has none of the genetics I've got at home," he said.
The ram's Australian Sheep Breeding Values included a birth weight of 0.19 kilograms, a weaning weight of 5.8kg, post-weaning weight of 8.5kg, -0.4 millimetres post-weaning fat, 0.1mm post-weaning eye muscle depth, and it weighed 91.5kg.
Mr Fincham said the ram was a neat, correct, balanced and good hind-quartered ram.
Volume buyers included the Farley family, Derrinal, who bought six rams, and Elders Bendigo and Elders Yea with 14 rams, respectively.
"I thought if we sell half we're doing well this year with the way it's going, but to come out and only have three not sell, it was a great result," Mr Fincham said.
He said they looked forward to selling 30 paddock rams in private paddock sales.
He said he particularly wanted to thank Elders agents Ryan Sargeant, John Sutherland and Ryan Bajada for their support.
