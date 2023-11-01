Stock & Land
Home/News

Fincham's Burando Southdowns, Yea, rapt with 'great result'

Rachel Simmonds
By Rachel Simmonds
November 1 2023 - 1:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Ryan Bajada, Elders, Finchams Burando Southdown stud principal Tim Fincham, Yea, top buyer Jeff Rathjen, Flynn, and Ryan Sargeant, Elders. Picture supplied
Ryan Bajada, Elders, Finchams Burando Southdown stud principal Tim Fincham, Yea, top buyer Jeff Rathjen, Flynn, and Ryan Sargeant, Elders. Picture supplied

A Southdown stud is celebrating strong support from clients, with the stud principal dubbing its recent ram sale a "great result in a tough year".

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Rachel Simmonds

Rachel Simmonds

Journalist

Rachel is an agricultural journalist for Australian Community Media's Stock & Land. She covers all aspects of Victoria's farming community and industry. To get in contact, email rachel.simmonds@stockandland.com.au

Get the latest VIC news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.