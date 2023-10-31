Murray River irrigator groups have expressed disappointment with the Productivity Commission's interim report on the Murray Basin Plan.
The Commission's interim report on the 2023 Murray-Darling Basin Plan implementation review found the federal government's recently proposed extension of the plan timeframes was necessary, but wouldn't be enough.
"In the five years since the last Commission review, very little progress has been made on water recovery, or on supply and constraints-easing measures," Associate Commissioner Chris Guest said.
"The plan is central to securing a healthy working Basin.
"Basin governments need to be more transparent and accountable for delivering the plan."
The report also found further effort should be made to ease river constraints on environmental water delivery.
"Constraints-easing measures are critical to the success of the Basin Plan," Commissioner Guest said.
"Governments should implement them through a dedicated, stand alone program."
A 'constraint' is a technical term for anything that reduces the ability to deliver water for the environment.
But Deniliquin-based lobby group Speak Up deputy chair Lloyd Polkinghorne, Barham, said the report was disappointing
"I don't know they fully captured the concerns of the community and the value of irrigation water and what it means - especially when we are staring down the loss of the 450 gigalitres," Mr Polkinghorne said.
Voluntary buybacks are being undertaken as part of efficiency measures to recover a further 450GL of environmental water.
Mr Polkinghorne said the report championed the positives, achieved to date.
"There have been some, but there are also a lot of adverse impacts, so far, on Basin communities," he said.
"Even the direction to government is currently heading in is at odds with a lot of the reports that have been generated to date.
"We know the horrendous impacts of buybacks, we know the flow on effects to communities, schools and broader environments on farm."
Mr Polkinghorne said he felt the report would "form another level in the pile of books that are collecting dust on a shelf somewhere
"It's disappointing we have so many reports and some fundamental problems within the plan and we seem to be unable to get any real traction in addressing them."
Wakool River Association chair John Lolicato, Barham, said while the Productivity Commission had previously highlighted some of the issues raised by irrigators, it appeared it missed that opportunity, this time.
He said it had been hoped the commission would independently assess the Plan.
"Last time they highlighted that we were not going to get there in time, because what was being asked was unachievable - this time it seems like they are saying we just have to go harder," he said.
"When they met with us in Deniliquin, NSW, they did seem to be very open to other opinions."
He said asking for more time was "ridiculous - we don't need more time, what we do need is a literature review of the work that's been done over the whole 12-13 years the Plan has being going.
"A lot of the literature that's being pumped out proves the point a lot of the modelling we have got at the moment is not relevant to today."
He rejected claims by the Water Minister, Tanya Plibersek, the socio-economic impact of water buybacks had been overstated.
"Every megalitre that leaves a region has a corresponding effect on that region," he said.
"I just find those comments are extraordinary."
National Irrigators Council chairman Jeremy Morton, Moulamein, NSW said the report canvassed a number of issues that had already been raised.
"It's a bit disappointing, on the supply measures, that (the commission is saying) these projects are not going to deliver, so just buy the water now," Mr Morton said.
"While there are some projects that aren't going to deliver, there are projects that are still underway and will deliver - it's not reflective of what the position is.
'It's good the government is looking for more time, it's disappointing the Productivity Commission says 'don't bother'."
Mr Morton said the Productivity Commission had pointed out the "massive consequences" if water was bought back for both supply measures and the 450GL shortfall.
"What they are saying is the 450GL was always about enhanced environmental outcomes, wait until 2026 as part of the plan review process and work out how you can achieve those enhanced environmental outcomes," he said.
"They stop short of saying 'don't buy the water', but they are certainly saying it if you just buy the 450GL it's not going to deliver you the enhanced environmental outcomes - and there is no mechanism for assessing whether it will or not."
He said in some ways it could be argued it appeared the Productivity Commission and the minister's office had been "taking notes" from each other.
"A cynic might say they have been talking to each other," he said.
"I think, as governments typically do, they will pick out the bits they like that conveniently suit their agenda and ignore the bits that don't," he said.
"One of the things the Commission touches on is governments of all persuasions keep on ignoring reports as to how they can implement the plan."
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.