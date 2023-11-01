Stock & Land
Lamb, sheep prices falter in southern markets amid mixed quality

By Leann Dax
November 1 2023 - 11:00am
Michael Munro, Mia Mia, was looking for sheep at the Wycheproof sale on Friday. Picture by Alastair Dowie
Michael Munro, Mia Mia, was looking for sheep at the Wycheproof sale on Friday. Picture by Alastair Dowie

The awaited uptick in supply appears to have materialised last week, disrupting what had seemed to be a moderate price climb at markets in recent weeks.

