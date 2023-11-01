Stock & Land
Home/News

LSK Poll Dorset & Suffolk, Hexham, rapt with sale competition

Rachel Simmonds
By Rachel Simmonds
November 1 2023 - 12:10pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Shaun Mansbridge and Zac van Wegen, Kerr & Co, Chris McLeod, Lanyons, and Lachie Kelly, LSK, at the LSK ram sale. Picture supplied
Shaun Mansbridge and Zac van Wegen, Kerr & Co, Chris McLeod, Lanyons, and Lachie Kelly, LSK, at the LSK ram sale. Picture supplied

A-grade prime lamb producers have sought out a Hexham stud's genetics at its annual ram sale.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Rachel Simmonds

Rachel Simmonds

Journalist

Rachel is an agricultural journalist for Australian Community Media's Stock & Land. She covers all aspects of Victoria's farming community and industry. To get in contact, email rachel.simmonds@stockandland.com.au

Get the latest VIC news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.