A-grade prime lamb producers have sought out a Hexham stud's genetics at its annual ram sale.
LSK Poll Dorset & Suffolk stud principal Lachie Kelly, Hexham, said the top-priced ram, Lot 3, Tag 22-0041, was used heavily in the stud as a ram lamb.
"Lot 3 was one of the stand-out rams for his combination of an excellent balanced performance dataset, with his strong, early-maturing breed type and structural correctness," he said.
Its Australian Sheep Breeding Values included a birth weight of 0.32 kilograms, 11.12kg weaning weight, 17.45kg post-weaning weight, -0.4 millimetres post-weaning fat, and 3.62mm post-weaning eye muscle depth.
Mr Kelly said the sale was "tremendous".
"[It had] great support from loyal and new clients who we are so grateful for," he said.
"We sincerely appreciate the people who support us and value the extra lengths that we're going to, to produce the best possible terminal rams."
The sale offered 102 Poll Dorset rams and sold 100 to $4200, with an average price of $1717, while 36 of 62 Charollais-cross rams sold to $1600 (twice), averaging $1156.
Thirty-six Suffolk rams were also on offer, with 28 sold to $1800 (twice) and an average price of $1014.
Overall, 164 rams sold to $4200 to average $1473.
The top-priced Charollais-cross rams were lots 107 and 108, and the top-priced Suffolk rams were lots 173 and 174.
Mr Kelly said rams went to South Australia, Skipton, Lismore, Hamilton and surrounds, and the sale was strong thanks to new and return clients.
"Top-priced ram buyers for all three breeds were A-grade commercial prime lamb producers, who know what drives their businesses," he said.
