The Dolly Everitt Memorial Ladies Silver was won by Jess Hoffman riding Amrosi on behalf of her parents Peter and Dal-Marie Glenwright, runner-up was taken out by the founder of the series, Jaye Hall, riding Calesi on behalf of her father Noel Daley. The Cut Out Champion from this series was awarded to Leeanne Comiskey and her mare Sunburst. Mrs Hoffman and Laroona Lady Antebellum was also awarded the J H S Barnes Trophy. This award was instigated in 1973 by the late Ceb Barnes of Canning Downs and is presented to the most consistent working horse over the four days of the campdrafts, to be judged on ability and type.