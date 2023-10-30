Stock & Land
Michael Hiscock on Hazewood Advice wins his third Warwick Gold Cup

By Robyn Paine
October 31 2023 - 9:00am
Victorians dominated at the highly anticipated Warwick Gold Cup campdraft on the weekend in Queensland.

