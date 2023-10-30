Victorians dominated at the highly anticipated Warwick Gold Cup campdraft on the weekend in Queensland.
Michael Hiscock from Maffra, Victoria, secured his third Warwick Gold Cup victory, 10 years after he and Hazewood Advice won their last Gold Cup in 2013.
Hazelwood Advice was bred by Terry and Christine Hall and is by Hazelwood Conman and out of Santanna.
Her grand dam, Bonny Anne, also produced the 1996 Warwick Gold Cup winner, Hazelwood Reanna that was ridden by Ben Hall.
Last weekend Mr Hiscock won the restricted open at the Chinchilla Grandfather Clock Campdraft on a son of Hazelwood Advice, Mewburn Bewick.
He has a total of three Warwick Gold Cups to his portfolio, having won his first in 2006 riding Crown Isa Tiger Lilly.
The record number of wins in the Warwick Gold Cup is held by the late Lawrie Mills having won four in 1970, 71, 76 and 1988. Three campdraft competitors have won three Gold Cups including Mr Hiscock, Colin Thompson in 1953, 55, 56 and Ben Hall 1996, 99 and 2010. The most wins by the same horse in the Gold Cup is held by two horses, Brownlock 1931, 32,36 and Chance 1953,55 and 56.
The Hiscock surname also featured in the list of winners when Michael's wife, Vicki, won the Webuild Champion of Champions Campdraft riding Mewburn Bamalam. Mr Hiscock placed equal third on Mewburn Bewick in this campdraft, and Mrs Hiscock's father, Ken Boulton, placed equal seventh.
The Ascot Cattle Co. Canning Downs came down to a decider between two Queensland competitors, Adrian Lamb (Lambs Con Deck) from Taroom and Luke McEwan (Instant Holly) from Kilcoy after both riders had an aggregate score of 268 points after the final round. Mr McEwan riding Instant Holly scored 86 points in the run off to secure a three-point lead ahead of Mr Lamb. Mr McEwan said that this was his greatest achievement to date.
Instant Holly is a 16-year-old quarter horse mare by Instant Dulce and out of a mare with three crosses of Hollywood Return. Mr McEwan said that prior to winning the Caning Downs, Instant Holly had been drafted by his whole family and had won an open, three novices and juvenile and junior campdrafts. He plans on retiring Instant Holly and breeding the mare later this year.
Paige Nancarrow from Camperdown, Victoria, had a stellar weekend competing at her first Warwick Gold Cup, not only taking out the RDO Equipment Ladies Silver Cup riding One Stylish Oak with 181 points, but also shared the lead of the Canning Downs Campdraft going into the final riding Lenas Little Tassa with 180 points.
The Frasers Livestock Transport Stallions Campdraft was tightly contested with only one point dividing the 20 finalists. Rohan Marks was victorious riding his homebred entire Turnermarks Linesman who scored 89 points in the final, to be a clear leader with 179 points with five competitors sitting just one point off the lead. Turnermarks Linesman is a seven-year-old by Lawlors Mandana and out of the 2019 Warwick Gold Cup Winner, Willdo Hingis. The eye catching black stallion, Turnermarks Linesman, has been campdrafting for two years, and had won a maiden and two novices prior to this year's Warwick Gold Cup. Mr Marks said Turnermarks Linesman would stand at Willinga Park, Bawley Point (NSW) until the end of the year.
The Dolly Everitt Memorial Ladies Silver was won by Jess Hoffman riding Amrosi on behalf of her parents Peter and Dal-Marie Glenwright, runner-up was taken out by the founder of the series, Jaye Hall, riding Calesi on behalf of her father Noel Daley. The Cut Out Champion from this series was awarded to Leeanne Comiskey and her mare Sunburst. Mrs Hoffman and Laroona Lady Antebellum was also awarded the J H S Barnes Trophy. This award was instigated in 1973 by the late Ceb Barnes of Canning Downs and is presented to the most consistent working horse over the four days of the campdrafts, to be judged on ability and type.
In 2022, Ben Hall riding his homebred mare Halls Eltorrio won the first two legs of the Triple Crown, however the final leg Warwick was cancelled. This year, that same combination placed third in the Warwick Gold Cup just two points off the pace. To date the Triple Crown title and bonus has eluded campdraft competitors.
