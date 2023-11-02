Sheep, hay and working dogs: a view from readers and their paddocks

Farmers across Victoria and NSW are encouraged to get creative with the camera to showcase why they love where they live.
Regular Social Media Snapshot contributor Bindi Whitehead recently captured a photo of some of her sheep at Minhamite, in Victoria's western district.
"All eyes on me," she said.
Meanwhile, northern farmer and avid photographer Carla Pittman captured a photo of her working dog, Pippa, at Gurie, NSW.
Ms Pittman said the season around Dubbo, NSW, had been reasonable, after one of their best springs in 2022.
The Williamson family of Caskieben Shorthorns at Carisbrook also feature this week after they commenced their hay season last week.
The family grows oaten and lucerne hay, grain and runs Shorthorn cattle.
