Former Alfredton resident Patrick McKinnon says it is "an exciting time for young people in agriculture".
He has always been around agriculture so working in the industry was a no brainer and now thanks to a state government scholarship he is working on building some of his skills.
"My father is a stock and station agent in Ballarat and we had a family relation out at Burrumbeet," he said.
"So on weekends and summer holidays I was already around those environments with a keen interest in agriculture."
Mr McKinnon is now working on a farm in Branxholme near Hamilton, one of eight owned by First Australian Farmland.
Almost 30,000 composite ewes are on the site and the farm focuses on prime lamb production.
Mr McKinnon said he loves the industry because every day is different.
"It is such a fast and exciting industry," he said.
"While it has so many different sectors, we're all trying to achieve the same goal of producing a product."
Mr McKinnon is one of 14 farmers across the state awarded an Upskill and Invest Young Farmers Scholarship.
He was given $5,000 to explore new learning opportunities and another $5,000 for on-farm technology upgrades.
With the scholarship money Mr McKinnon will be participating in RCS training called graze for profit.
The training will focus on soil health and financial parts of the business, which he said he was very excited about.
Mr McKinnon is also looking to buy some software to better manage data collection on the farm.
He said there are a range of metrics which can be collected including weights of animals, fertility, and grass length.
"I think the course will provide me with some new avenues and data to be collected as well."
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.