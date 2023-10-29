Stock & Land
Home/News

Patrick McKinnon wins Upskill and Invest Young Farmers Scholarship

Nieve Walton
By Nieve Walton
October 29 2023 - 1:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

Former Alfredton resident Patrick McKinnon says it is "an exciting time for young people in agriculture".

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Nieve Walton

Nieve Walton

Journalist

Nieve covers federal and state politics for The Courier focusing on Ballarat, Wendouree, Eureka and Ripon electorates. She also covers Hepburn and Pyrenees shires. As a former dancer and art and theater enthusiast she would love to hear about your latest art exhibition or performance. You can send her an email at nieve.walton@thecourier.com.au

Get the latest VIC news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.