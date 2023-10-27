The 3rd annual Leonella Border Leicester ram sale achieved two top price rams and had a mix of new, and familiar faces bidding on rams.
With an overall sale average of $952, the top price rams each sold for $1400, being Lot 8 and Lot 17.
Lot 8 was bought by brothers, Daniel and Josh Koop, Pine Elgin, Nhill, Daniel said it was the second year they'd bought direct from the sale, however had achieved great results with the rams they'd used previously from Leonella.
"They're good stretchy rams," he said.
"They make a nice first cross ewe that covers a bit of grounjd and they have good growth rates as well."
The ram they purchased, Lot 8, was sired by Inverbrackie 160409 and recorded a Birth Weight (BW) of .4 kilograms, a weaning weight (WWT) of 7.29kg, (PWT) of 10.99kg.
"I'd marked that one before I got here, just going off the figures and then as soon as I got here I'd made up my mind," Daniel said.
"We've found they're really tough rams and they're going really well, so we're happy to pay a top price."
Lot 17 was bought by Ballan Ag, Ballan, and owner Andrew Wells said he was looking for a good birth weight to put over his first cross ewes.
The ram had a birth weight BW of 0.25kg, a WWT of 5.9kg, and a PWT of 9.47kg.
"He's got good wool, stands well, doesn't look too big and has a solid squarey type shape," Mr Wells said.
Leonella stud principal Noel Lubcke said he was happy with how the sale went, and despite the current market, he was pleased his clients were able to get some great rams for very good prices.
"It's allowed people to come in and buy cheaper rams and hopefully they'll prove themselves and we can look to the future," Mr Lubcke said.
"If you can get your rams out there to new people then you're going to benefit from it."
He said their commercial rams up for offer were more popular than stud rams this year, which the Leonella stud focused significantly on carcass and improving commercial rams.
A repeat buyer this year was Paul Bath, Lake View who took home five rams, Lot 39, Lot 50, Lot 15, Lot 34, and Lot 1.
Mr Bath said he had been buying from the stud on and off for a few years and intended to put the rams over Merino ewes.
Michael Holmes, from Carnoah Pastoral, Inverleigh had been using Leonella genetics for about 15 years, he said, and also bought a handful of rams at the sale, being Lot 2, Lot 4 and Lot 6.
Mr Holmes said they were a good "stocky ram", which was part of why he continued using the stud.
"They're good stocky rams that produce good first-cross ewes," Mr Holmes said.
He and his father Russell who run their flock together intend to produce first cross ewes with their newly purchased rams, and plan to breed out prime lambs from their flock moving forward.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.