An Ecklin South farmer and supply business stalwart have joined WestVic Dairy, as it announced two new board members at its annual meeting.
Dairy farmer Ella Credlin, Ecklin South, has joined the WestVic Dairy board as farm director, and Zoetis senior sales representative Bruce Officer has stepped onto the board as associate director.
Ms Credlin and her husband Jed own and operate several farms and manage about 1500-head of cattle.
She said she was particular passionate about educating future farmers, and to support opportunities for equity growth and ownership.
"It's important to me to give back to the industry and it's an opportunity to be a part of the decision making in our region," she said.
"I'm excited about the large number of young farmers in the southwest who are so engaged - there is a real enthusiasm about dairy and a drive to learn from others and have a career pathway in the industry."
Mr Officer grew up on a south-west Victorian farm and became passionate about dairy throughout his career, with agricultural business experience with supply companies.
He said he joined the board to contribute to the dairy industry, and he supported farmers in the region to enhance all aspects of their farming business.
"It's an industry full of opportunity," he said.
"Dairy farming in the region is interesting, vibrant, and fast-moving with a lot of new technology."
WestVic Dairy hosted a board meeting after the annual general meeting to elect the office bearers.
The changes included Allansford farmer Brendan Rea elected as chair, and Bessiebelle farmer Will McDonald elected as vice-chair.
Agribusiness banker Rhonda Henry will continue as treasurer, Brad Collins retired from his role as director and Jacqui Suares stepped down as chair but remains in a director role.
Mr Rea said the committee thanked Mr Collins for his commitment to the board.
"We thank Brad for his positive contributions to the board over his three years as Director and we sincerely thank Jacqui for her leadership during her time as chair," Mr Rea said.
