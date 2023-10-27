Stock & Land
Top result for the owner of a handy-sized farm block in western Victoria at auction today

Chris McLennan
By Chris McLennan
October 27 2023
Mixed farming block sells for well above the reserve
Mixed farming block sells for well above the reserve

A mixed farming block at Lexton, between Ballarat and Avoca, sold for well above its reserve price today.

