Stock & Land
Home/News

Wurrook Merino ram sale achieved two equal top prices

Holly McGuinness
By Holly McGuinness
Updated October 26 2023 - 4:11pm, first published 4:10pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Peter Godbolt, Nutrien stud stock agent, Gerrard and Catherine Lamaro, Barwon Leigh, Inverleigh, Lochie, and Jordy Walton, Wurrook, Rokewood, Derek Brody, Netley, Balmoral, and Kevin Beaton, Nutrien Hamilton. Picture by Holly McGuinness
Peter Godbolt, Nutrien stud stock agent, Gerrard and Catherine Lamaro, Barwon Leigh, Inverleigh, Lochie, and Jordy Walton, Wurrook, Rokewood, Derek Brody, Netley, Balmoral, and Kevin Beaton, Nutrien Hamilton. Picture by Holly McGuinness

A pair of two-year-old rams made an equal top price at the annual Wurrook Merino ram sale on Tuesday, with more buyers noted to be in attendance than expected.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Holly McGuinness

Holly McGuinness

Journalist

Holly is an agricultural journalist for Australian Community Media's Stock & Land. She covers all aspects of Victoria's farming community and industry. To get in contact, email holly.mcguinness@stockandland.com.au.

Get the latest VIC news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.