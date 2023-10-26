A pair of two-year-old rams made an equal top price at the annual Wurrook Merino ram sale on Tuesday, with more buyers noted to be in attendance than expected.
Wurrook stud principal Paul Walton said he was relieved with the result, despite it being down on last year's sale.
"It was always going to be back on last year, but I'm glad people came along" Mr Walton said.
Top price rams were Lot 3, purchased by Catherine and Gerrard Lamaro, Barwon Leigh, Inverleigh, and Lot 5, which was bought by Derek and Trish Brody, Netley, Balmoral, both rams sold for $8000.
Lot 3 was a Poll ram sired by RP Poll 043, and it measured a comfort factor of 99.7, fleece micron of 15.6 and a standard deviation (SD) of 2.6.
Ms Lamaro, the purchaser, said she doesn't pay close attention to the data, and her main focus is whether the rams can stand well.
"Data's the last thing I look at, you've got to look at the animal from the feet up," she said.
The Lamaro's also bought Lot 11 for $2000 at the sale, which had an SD of 2.9 and measured a fleece micron of 18.4.
She said her family has been buying rams from Wurrook for at least three generations, with her great grandfather buying from them decades ago.
Lot 5, which also sold for $8000 was similarly bought by a long time client of Wurrook, Derek and Trish Brody.
Mr Brody said his family has been buying from the stud since at least 1991 and their genetics always did well among his flock .
Lot 5 measured a fleece micron of 17.8, an SD of 2.9 and a comfort factor of 99.9.
They also purchased Lot 4, Lot 10, and Lot 43 for a total of $17,500.
Mr Brody said they weren't looking for a particular data set, however wanted a big barrelled ram, with a free growing fleece to put over maiden ewes.
Nutrien stud stock agent, Peter Godbolt said the Wurrook ram sale returned a good result among current market conditions and it was good to see some new faces in the crowd to match the decent line up of sheep.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.