Longwarray-based Craig Melville gets dog trailer re-registered

Bryce Eishold
By Bryce Eishold
October 26 2023 - 9:00am
Craig Melville, Melville Contracting, Longwarry, with his trailer following its restoration. Picture by Bryce Eishold
A Gippsland livestock carrier was thrilled after he was told he could re-register a two-axle dog trailer after months of "bureaucracy and a breakdown in communication" cost his business thousands of dollars.

Senior Journalist

Bryce is a senior journalist with Australian Community Media's Stock & Land where he reports on all aspects of agriculture. Bryce is also the president of the Rural Press Club of Victoria. Email Bryce at bryce.eishold@stockandland.com.au.

