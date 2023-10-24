ABSOLUTE Angus stud's on-property bull sale at Trafalgar saw interest from local and interstate buyers, with the top-priced bull headed to a repeat buyer in northern Victoria.
The top, Lot 19, Absolute Tailor Made T169, sold for $14,000 and will go to Bellaspur Angus stud, Balmattum.
Bellaspur stud principal Brenton Sessions said the bull's maternal strength was difficult to ignore.
"There's a lot to say for the really-good cow making bulls in his pedigree, which is what drew us too him," Mr Sessions said.
"His pedigree and natural thickness, too."
He had purchased from Absolute Angus before and with the first drop of calves from that bull recently born, he said they were really pleased with the progeny and wanted to come back for more.
He said Lot 19 would be run out with a selected group of his Angus cows following artificial insemination in spring, with his current herd including about 150 registered cows.
The bull's figures included an eye muscle area (EMA) of +13.7 square centimetres, intramuscular fat of +.2, a birth weight of +4.7 kilograms, a 200-day weight of +54kg, a 400-day weight of +103kg, and a 600-day weight of +127kg.
Absolute Angus stud principal Anthony Pisa said their senior bulls sold really well, but overall their decrease in clearance from last year was an indication of how the market was at the moment.
Mr Pisa said 25 of the 44 bulls offered were cleared, to an average of $6400.
He said the top-priced bull had come from great genetics, so it was no surprise he made the top price of the sale.
He said Lot 19 was sired by SITZ Tailor Made 448H, and out of Absolute Dandloo K5, which had a very-strong pedigree herself, being out of Te Mania Infinity K5 which all consistently produced good-quality, good-structured cattle, which was displayed in the top-priced bull.
"The traits [Mr Sessions] took out of those cattle were a high EMA, perfect feet and good birth weight," he said.
"He's a very-strong, data-structured bull."
He said the stud planned to offer more bulls at future sales, while maintaining a "strong focus on data-driven, quality Angus cattle".
Nutrien agent Brian McCormack said it was a tough sale, but the bulls presented very well.
