Absolute Angus' top-priced bull going to Balmattum

Holly McGuinness
By Holly McGuinness
Updated October 25 2023 - 8:52am, first published October 24 2023 - 4:58pm
David Setches, Alex Scott & Staff, Tim Woodham, Nutrien, and Absolute Angus stud principal Anthony Pisa with the $14,000 top-priced bull, Lot 19, Absolute Tailor Made T169. Picture by Josh Gerosa
ABSOLUTE Angus stud's on-property bull sale at Trafalgar saw interest from local and interstate buyers, with the top-priced bull headed to a repeat buyer in northern Victoria.

Journalist

Holly is an agricultural journalist for Australian Community Media's Stock & Land. She covers all aspects of Victoria's farming community and industry. To get in contact, email holly.mcguinness@stockandland.com.au.

