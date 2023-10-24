A Sunraysia fruit grower has been fined $24,850 for alleged breaches of the Australian Competition & Consumer Commission (ACCC) horticulture code of conduct.
Seven Fields Operations, trading as Nutrano, was issued with two infringement notices from the ACCC after investigations into the company's compliance with the code.
Investigations were triggered by complaints from citrus growers regarding the lack of transparency about the price paid to them for their produce and delays in final payments.
It is alleged that Nutrano didn't disclose the price it paid for the produce in the grower statements adequately.
Additionally, it was alleged that the company traded under horticulture produce agreements (HPAs) that didn't clearly specify the quality standards and requirements that would be used to determine the quality of the produce supplied by the growers.
"It is a fundamental obligation under the Horticulture Code that agents must be transparent about sales prices they receive, so that growers know the market value of their produce," ACCC deputy chair Mick Keogh said.
The ACCC was also concerned by HPAs that contained clauses that could be unfair within the meaning of consumer law, including clauses that provided Nutrano with absolute discretion to change the produce specifications.
"Growers are less likely to know the grade Nutrano might assign to their produce, and its value, if there are inadequate quality specifications," Mr Keogh said.
"It is encouraging that Nutrano has cooperated with the ACCC's investigation and has committed to rectifying the issues relating to product specifications."
Nutrano have committed to provide growers with updated statements for the 2022 season, stating the price the company received for the grower's produce.
A compliance program has been implemented, along with a review of Nutrano's HPAs.
Nutrano has also committed to remove terms that the ACCC considered may be unfair.
"We will continue to monitor agents' compliance with their obligations under the Horticulture Code and will look to take further enforcement action if we identify other breaches," Mr Keogh said.
Nutrano operates large citrus farms in the Sunraysia localities of Sunwest, Hattah and Tarcoola, but also run other citrus, blueberry and tropical fruit farms in Queensland, the Northern Territory and NSW.
They also manage their orchid farms and packaging factories, and also act as an agent for other growers and markets to sell produce to supermarkets.
The ACCC infringements follow investigations by the Fair Work Commission into Sunraysia agriculture businesses, which found 37 businesses in the region to be non-compliant, resulting in fines totalling $136,000 for record keeping and payslip breaches.
