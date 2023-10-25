Over the past week, robust demand for heavy lambs has risen, while lighter and unfinished lambs continued to grapple with maintaining their value.
The trend in the market points towards a preference for quality, young lambs weighing more than 26 kilograms carcase weight.
These lambs experienced a slight increase in price at major selling centres on Monday, with estimates of prices surpassing 510 cents a kilogram carcase weight.
Notably, some exceptional sales have reached as high as $189 a head, particularly for extra-heavy lambs weighing more than 30kg, though returns exceeding $180 remain somewhat scarce.
Reports from export buyers indicate a surge in international orders for lamb, attributed to the favourable exchange rate with the low Australian dollar, which is actively bolstering the market's strength.
Supplies of premium lambs are relatively limited, especially in the southern markets throughout October.
The number of old lambs is declining rapidly, and only a handful of saleyards have offered substantial numbers of extra-heavy, new-season lambs.
According to Meat & Livestock Australia's National Livestock Reporting Service, good-quality young lambs were fetching prices ranging from 510-530c/kg on Monday.
The National Trade Lamb Indicator closed at 498c/kg at the end of Tuesday trading.
At auctions, the bidding for quality, heavy lambs has shown variability, with domestic processors being quite selective, particularly within the 21-26kg medium and heavy trade lamb categories.
Prices for these lambs typically range between $112-$142.
However, certain breeds of sheep, including Dorpers and Australian Whites, have seen prices drop down to 450c/kg.
Meanwhile, interest in restocking is on the rise, with Ballarat restockers operating alongside local agents in Bendigo and Wagga Wagga, NSW.
Prices for young lambs destined for paddocks have remained steady, ranging from $50-$122, depending on their size.
The sheep market in Bendigo has been experiencing a period of low prices, with only one major player, Fletchers International from Dubbo, NSW, actively participating in the purchase of heavier sheep.
One stand-out observation during the sale was the absence of export companies willing to push market prices higher.
Sheep prices were constrained, with most bidding occurring in a narrow price range of $20-$35, resulting in an average price of 80-100c/kg.
At Ballarat on Tuesday, price trends were mixed, however the limited offering of old lambs kicked $5-$20 for the heaviest pens.
New-season trade lambs averaged 510c/kg and sold for a few dollars softer.
