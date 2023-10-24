A Ballyrogan stud's first sale has been a "solid" success with a mix of new, returning and interstate buyers.
Mount Challicum Merino stud hosted its first-ever sale as part of the 2023 Southern Victorian Merino Field Day at Ballyrogan on Friday.
Mount Challicum Merino stud principal Phil Hartwich, Ballyrogan, said they had new buyers and several return clients attend the Helmsman sale.
"It was our first sale, so we didn't know what to expect, we thought it was solid enough for what the market is doing," he said.
"We had our regulars there on the day, we used to sell them during the field day as first-in first-dressed.
"On the whole it wasn't super-starred but it was solid and good to base on ourselves."
The sale offered 32 lots and sold 19 to a top price of $2700, and an average price of $1174.
He said they aimed to host it again at next year's Southern Victorian Merino Field Day.
"It gave people time to look and the Helmsman sale looked like it was buyer friendly, less stress on the buyers to make a decision," Mr Hartwich said.
Margaret Williamson, Ararat, bought two rams at the sale, including the top-priced ram, Lot 1, through Elders Ararat.
She said he was a nice, clean-faced straight ram with great conformation and size for his age at 14 months.
"He has beautiful, soft ultra wool with great character," she said.
"It is hard to get a Poll ultra ram, so we are very happy with our purchase of him.
"I am wanting to get a bigger-framed sheep that will cut more wool without affecting the micron, and I think he will be perfect."
She said she looked forward to his first drop of lambs.
The ram was sired by MC90, and its Australian Sheep Breeding Values included 16.5 micron, 2.4 standard deviation, 14.5 coefficient variation and weighed 91 kilograms.
Mr Hartwich said the top ram was one of better rams of a high-quality lineup.
"[Polled] seem to sell better, people are more interested in the Polls and that Poll was a big, good-looking sheep, he would've been one of the better ones in the sale and one of the finer ones," he said.
The sale's second top-priced ram, was Lot 6 at $2500, was sold to Kelvedon Estate Tasmania through Wool Solutions.
"He was a big super, structurally correct, and a good doing ram," Mr Hartwich said.
"We had a good lineup of even sheep, a good mix of ultra horns and ultra Polls, and superfine Polls and horns.
"I was proud to put them up."
He said he wanted to thank Nutrien for hosting, the successful bidders and under bidders, and local agents for their support.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.