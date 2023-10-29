A Mepunga livestock transporter believes maintenance on country roads needs to be an urgent priority if Victoria's agriculture industry is to thrive.
Joel Haberfield of Boyles Transport said driveable country roads were critical to his business and many local primary industries, and current conditions needed to be better to deal with his trucks.
He said driver fatigue was also becoming a concern as drivers were continuously "fighting a truck on a back Victorian country road," compared to "cruising down a freeway to Melbourne".
"We run a set of fodder up through the Wimmera-Mallee regularly and the roads there are atrocious," he said.
"They're just destroying gear on the truck. They're also destroying drivers, and it's hard work."
Mr Haberfield said the amount of maintenance on his trucks had seen a 30 per cent rise over four years, while tyre wear had become 30pc worse.
He said roads to South Australia were particularly problematic.
"There are so many potholes, shoulders need resurfacing, sort of shoulders in the resurfacing and there is a deviation in the road without being repaired properly," he said.
Mr Haberfield said he's recently had help from the National Heavy Vehicle Regulator (NHVR) to diversify into using road trains and higher productivity vehicles, but he was having trouble keeping those vehicles to standard due to sub-standard roads.
"We're a local, a small local business that tries to employ people, and we're driving on roads that are substandard, really, to the rest of the country," he said.
"We're seeing a few little bits and pieces done, like the overtaking lane near Yambuk towards the South Australian border and they are trying to resurface some roads, but the maintenance on existing roads just isn't happening."
He said most road repairs since the October 2022 floods should have been completed by now, and drivers shouldn't have to reduce to 60 kilometres an hour because of damage caused by that event.
He said slowing down to those speeds causes a lot of "wear on our vehicles."
"Rather than our drivers enjoying their jobs, we spend a lot of time fixing kingpins, checking tyres more often," he said.
"We've had a few cracked rims from big potholes, and we haven't seen cracked rims for years and I don't think it's from a lack of quality, it's from a lack of road maintenance."
Recent statistics from a self-reporting app Snap, Send, Solve showed a 272 per cent increase in Victorian pothole reports over the last 12 months.
VFF President Emma Germano said flooding had completely tore up "an already collapsing regional road network".
While Ms Germano acknowledged some improvement since the October 2022 floods, funding for maintenance was not up to speed for farmers and livestock transporters.
"These half-baked patch-up jobs on our major regional arterials and highways are just putting a band aid over the problem and getting us nowhere," she said.
The VFF is campaigning for a funding package in the next Victorian state budget to improve roads resilient to natural disasters and handle heavy truck weights.
Earlier this month, Victorian Roads Minister Melissa Horne announced road work on the Western Highway, aiming to patch 50,000 square kilometres of road from Melbourne to the South Australian border.
Ms Horne acknowledged the impact of heavier trucks, but maintenance had been difficult due to two years of wet weather.
"Our road network is undergoing more stress and strain than it ever has before," she said at the announcement in Ballarat.
Western Highway maintenance is expected to cost $11 million this year, with $770 million spent across the state.
Mr Haberfield said country roads had to be a focus with maintenance not related to road surfacing prioritised.
Overhanging trees and insufficient signage were becoming costly for him.
"Our stock crates can be 4.6 metres high and trees that are overhanging cause a lot of damage on the top of those stock crates," he said.
"We replace lights, replace exhaust pipes on top of trucks, and a lot of that's caused by pulling off the road and passing another vehicle.
"When we had all that rain in August, we had a truck which tried to pass another truck near Edenhope and had to go off the road, which then slipped off.
"He spent 10 hours on the side of the road before getting pulled out and that all happened because the shoulders of the roads weren't maintained."
