Maintenance on country roads needs to be an urgent priority if Victoria's agriculture industry is to thrive.
That's the view of Joel Haberfield, Boyles Transport Mepunga who said current road conditions in the southwest were not to standard to deal with his trucks.
He said driver fatigue was also becoming a concern as drivers were continuously "fighting a truck on a back Victorian country road," compared to "cruising down a freeway to Melbourne".
"We run a set of fodder up through the Wimmera-Mallee regularly and the roads there are atrocious," he said.
"They're just destroying gear on the truck. They're also destroying drivers, and it's hard work."
Mr Haberfield said there was a 30 per cent rise in the amount of maintenance on his trucks over four years, while tyre wear had become 30pc worse.
He said roads to South Australia were particularly problematic.
"There are so many potholes, shoulders need resurfacing, sort of shoulders in the resurfacing and there is a deviation in the road without being repaired properly," Mr Haberfield said.
The National Heavy Vehicle Regulator recently helped Mr Haberfield diversify his business by using road trains and higher productivity vehicles.
However, sub-par roads made it difficult to maintain those vehicles to standard.
He said the upkeep of the roads was critical for many local primary industries.
"We're a small local business that tries to employ people, and we're driving on roads that are substandard compared to the rest of the country," he said.
"We're seeing little bits and pieces done, like the overtaking lane near Yambuk towards the South Australian border and they're trying to resurface some roads, but maintenance on existing roads isn't happening."
He said most road repairs since the October 2022 floods should have been completed by now, and drivers shouldn't have to reduce to 60 kilometres an hour because of damage caused by that event.
Driving at those speeds then causes further problems.
"Rather than our drivers enjoying their jobs, we spend a lot of time fixing kingpins, checking tyres more often," he said.
"We've had a few cracked rims from big potholes, and we haven't seen cracked rims for years."
Recent statistics from a self-reporting app Snap, Send, Solve showed a 272 per cent increase in Victorian pothole reports over the last 12 months.
It spurred on the Victorian Farmers Federation to campaign for a funding package in the next Victorian state budget to not only fix, but improve roads which are resilient to natural disasters.
VFF President Emma Germano said flooding had completely tore up "an already collapsing regional road network".
While Ms Germano acknowledged some improvement since the October 2022 floods, funding for maintenance needed to be up to speed for farmers and livestock transporters.
"These half-baked patch-up jobs on our major regional arterials and highways are just putting a band aid over the problem and getting us nowhere," she said.
Earlier this month, Victorian Roads Minister Melissa Horne announced road work on the Western Highway, aiming to patch 50,000 square kilometres of road from Melbourne to the South Australian border.
Ms Horne acknowledged heavier trucks' impact but said maintenance was difficult due to two years of wet weather.
"Our road network is undergoing more stress and strain than it ever has before," she said at the announcement in Ballarat.
Western Highway maintenance is expected to cost $11 million this year, with $770 million spent statewide.
Mr Haberfield said a lack of maintenance like overhanging trees and insufficient signage were costly, and fixing those issues on country roads needed to be prioritised along with road surfacing.
"Our stock crates can be 4.6 metres high and trees that are overhanging cause a lot of damage on the top of those stock crates," he said.
"We replace lights, replace exhaust pipes on top of trucks, and a lot of that's caused by pulling off the road and passing another vehicle.
"When we had all that rain in August, we had a truck which tried to pass another truck near Edenhope and had to go off the road, which then slipped off.
"He spent 10 hours on the side of the road before getting pulled out and that all happened because the shoulders of the roads weren't maintained."
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.