A large crowd at Elmore saw a bidding war unfold at a farm land auction late last week.
The handy-sized cropping block finally sold for $9000 per acre, after the auction was kicked off at $4500 per acre.
It was a tiring day for the selling team from McKean McGregor which took $100 bids from six bidders to reach what they called a "fantastic" result.
The Diggora district property took in 196 hectares (484 acres) of mixed farming country and sold for $4,356,000.
The block was on a corner allotment with bitumen road frontage featuring a blend of red loams and grey self-mulching soils.
It included two titles and two dams with the land fenced into seven paddocks.
A solar pump bore supplied stock water from a bore to a central tank for distribution around the farm.
The farm block is currently sown to either a multi-species feed crop with lucerne and chicory or a rye grass pasture mix.
There was no home on the block but improvements did include steel sheepyards.
The auction was held at the Elmore Football and Netball rooms on Friday afternoon.
