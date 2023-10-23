An employee who stole nearly $7000 worth of property from his own boss and crashed into the victim's livestock told police the man "needs a f---ing bullet".
Nathan Tanner had been employed at a Tangambalanga dairy farm in June, 2021.
The owner realised several items had been stolen from shipping containers at the site.
Security cameras had filmed Tanner driving his partner's gold Honda Odyssey to a container about 2.10am on June 24 of that year.
He left with an AEG drill and returned about 3.15 the following morning, this time in his Nissan Navara.
He went into a container and remained at the property to work his morning shift.
Tanner re-attended on June 26 and stole items including power tools, a radio and a saw, and again attended on July 27.
He drove past the victim about 1.30am, and had the back plate of the Honda Odyssey covered.
Police arrested Tanner the same day and the stolen goods were assessed as having a value of $6942.
"He laid me off because of what I did in my past," Tanner told police when asked about the offending.
The same victim was mustering 20 calves along Kiewa East Road on July 31 of that year.
Tanner was gestured to slow down in his Nissan, which had an expired registration.
Tanner then accelerated, hit two calves, and left the scene.
Police against spoke to him on August 6.
"That guy needs a f---ing bullet," he said of the victim.
He denied all charges, including driving an unregistered car and driving unlicensed.
Tanner said he didn't have a licence.
"How could I go anywhere?" he asked.
Tanner was also caught driving while banned on Yarralumla Drive in Wodonga in April 2021.
The dairy farm victim is seeking $6942 in restitution for the stolen goods.
