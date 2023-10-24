STUD Park South Merino stud has achieved a top price for two rams, described as "bale fillers" by their respective buyers.
The Willaura stud again offered 100 rams, clearing 77, nearly the same number as last year, and topped at $7000 twice, averaging $2366.
Stud Park South stud principal Pat Millear said it was pleasing there were both new and repeat buyers, despite the tough conditions.
"Prices for sheep and wool could be a bit higher, it's no secret there," Mr Millear said.
"But we are just continuing to produce an article that is productive for people - our commercial clients and a few more at the stud end now."
He said the stud would normally hold onto the top run of rams - this time seven sires - but opted to sell them this year.
"We've had a bit of interest when we've taken them around the field days to Bendigo, Hamilton and Marnoo," he said.
"We are still keeping four or five for ourselves."
He said the top sellers were well structured and "punching out the right wools".
"They were well-put-together sheep that were very correct and those sheep always come to the top," he said.
The first of the two $7000 rams was Lot 4, weighing 127 kilograms, with a 17.8-micron fleece.
The polled ram was sired by SPS 9333, a son of Wallaloo Park 62.
He had a standard deviation (SD) of 3.1, coefficient of variation (CV) of 17.5 and comfort factor (CF) of 99 per cent.
His eye muscle depth (EMD) measured 38 millimetres and he had a 7mm fat depth.
The second sale-topping ram, weighing 115kg, was Lot 14, also sired by SPS 9333.
His fleece measured 18.4 micron, 2.9 SD, 15.7 CV and 99.9pc CF.
The ram's EMD measured 36mm and his fat depth was 6.5mm.
John Maher, Holbrook, NSW, bought the first of the two top-priced rams, on the advice of classer Rob Russell, Ballarat, who also advises Stud Park South.
"We are just branching into the 'polley' side of it, using these top genetics," Mr Maher said.
"His body size, his beautiful crimpy wool and his wool-cutting ability - he has got all those factors which stood out.
"His wool will fill the bales."
Andrew Davidson, Lake Bolac, bought the second of the two top-priced rams.
Mr Davidson said he was running 6000 breeding ewes in a self-replacing flock, and the top-priced ram would go into his own group of females.
"He is definitely going to put some production into our wether operation, with long staple, white wool, which fills the bins," he said.
Elders stud stock agent Ross Milne said he thought it was the best run of rams he had ever seen at the stud.
"After 13 years there is consistency, the wool types are very good and well developed," he said.
Mr Milne said the stud was investing in genetics and the right rams.
