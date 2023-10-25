Gippsland-based photographer Emily Hollingsworth has captured the moment a lamb "jumped into spring" at Sarsfield in eastern Victoria.
Ms Hollingsworth captured the photo on a property that was burned during the 2019/20 Black Summer bushfires, which destroyed large sections of East Gippsland and left hundreds of people homeless.
"This little fella is a Wiltshire/Suffolk-cross lamb," she said.
"I love seeing everyone's pictures in the paper."
Meanwhile, regular contributor and Croxton East farmer Tracey Kruger has kept busy with the camera, snapping a photo of two young calves.
"The Speckle Park calf is a quarter Speckle, three quarters Highland," she said.
"I was keeping an eye on them while my neighbours were away."
Would you like your photo featured in Stock & Land?
Email bryce.eishold@stockand.com.au.
