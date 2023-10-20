Six rams sold to the top price recorded at the Athlone Poll Dorset & Southdown spring ram sale.
Poll Dorsets sold best on the day, as the breed acheived all six top prices on the day, an average of $1,056 and 171 of 210 were cleared.
Peter Linke, Penshurt is a neighbour to the stud and he bought Lot 35 for $1800, he said he was looking for a low birth weight in a ram that would be put over first cross ewes.
"I've been picking low birth weights under .25 because that means they'll lamb a lot easier, that's my main purpose I'm aiming for," Mr Linke said.
"All his other figures are pretty good to, post weaning weight is up above 10."
The ram was sired by Bundarra Downs 453/17, had a Birth Weight (BWT) of .18 kilograms, and a post weaning weight (PWT) of 10.37kg.
Other rams that sold to the same price was Lot 1 Lot 16, Lot 19 and Lot 20 which all sold to Yalla / Y / Poora, and Lot 30 which was bought by Russell Family Trust.
Overall the Southdown rams sold to an average of $946, with a top price of $1,500, and Southdown x Poll Dorset rams sold 11 of the 40 on offer, with a high of $1000 and average of $845.
Athlone co-stud principal, Damian Cameron said they were relieved that the sale was out of the way, but did wish they had a better overall clearance of rams.
"I guess that's just where the market sits at the moment though," Mr Cameron said.
"Confidence is the big thign and I guess it's just lacking that at the moment."
