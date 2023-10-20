SIX rams sold to the top price recorded at Athlone Poll Dorset & Southdown stud's spring ram sale in Penshurst last week.
Poll Dorsets were the highest sellers, with 171 of 210 selling for an average of $1056, and six rams hitting the $1800 top price.
Neighbour Peter Linke, Penshurt, bought Lot 35 for $1800.
Mr Linke said he was looking for low birth weight in a ram that would be put over first-cross ewes.
"I've been picking low birth weights under 0.25 kilograms because that means they'll lamb a lot easier, that's the main thing I'm aiming for," he said.
"All his other figures are pretty good too, his post-weaning weight is up above 10kg."
The ram was sired by Bundarra Downs 453/17, had a birth weight (BWT) of 0.18kg and a post-weaning weight (PWWT) of 10.37kg.
Other rams that sold for the same price were lots 1, 16, 19 and 20, which all sold to Yalla-Y-Poora, Ararat, and Lot 30, which was bought by Russell Family Trust.
Lot 1 had a BWT of 0.36kg, a PWWT of 12.69kg and was sired by Gooramma 107/19, while Lot 16 also had a BWT of 0.36kg, but had a PWWT of 11.99kg.
Lot 19's BWT was 0.35kg and PWWT was 11.65, while Lot 20 had a BWT of 0.22kg and PWWT of 11.29kg.
Overall the 54 of 75 Southdown rams sold to an average of $946, with a top price of $1500, and 11 of the 40 Southdown/Poll Dorset-cross rams on offer hit a high of $1000 and average of $845.
Athlone stud co-principal Damian Cameron said he was relieved that the sale was out of the way.
Mr Cameron said the Southdowns usually had a strong result, but they did wish they had a better overall clearance.
"I guess that's just where the market sits at the moment though," he said.
"Confidence is the big thing in farming and I guess it's just lacking that at the moment."
