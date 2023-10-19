The second store sale at WVLX Mortlake for October maintained prices at a firm level for all types of cattle influenced by a significant amount of good offerings.
Agents yarded around 3100 cattle which contained several excellent quality lines of cattle yarded in among good to plainer cattle, in line with recent store sales at Mortlake over the last few months.
These included a draft of well-bred cattle from Warrnambool Agriculture, with a pen of their 29 Angus weaner steers, 386 kilograms, bought for 262 cents a kilogram or $1012 a head by Boylan Farms.
S & R Johnstone also did well in the weaner steer section, selling one pen of 15 Angus weaner steers, 393kg, for 258c/kg or $1013.
Elders Kerr & Co stock agent Bruce Redpath said vendors in southwest Victoria were doing well compared to the rest of the market.
"It was a very good yarding today, remembering that autumn calves haven't come through yet and spring calves are still young," he said.
"Many of the cattle here today had been put away and kept for these sorts of sales at this time of year, and the buying fraternity today was a full complement of buyers, plus locals," he said.
"I found it interesting though that there were no Gippslanders here today."
Mr Redpath said black cattle and Herefords around the 350kg mark were selling very well.
"All in all, it was very firm across the board," he said.
"The season here lately has put a bit of a floor in the prices, and there are locals that are prepared to back their judgement and put a few cattle away to take advantage of the spring.
"There's certainly no sign of an El Nino panic around Mortlake at moment, touch wood."
While Gippsland agents were absent, buyers from SA and northeast remained very active, while Duncan Brown, Ross Campbell and Alistair Nelson regularly bought lots.
Feedlotters, including J & F Australia, Midfield Meats, TFI, and Westside, were also engaged, while Teys, who was present, were the only feedlot not active at the store sale.
Plainer to good quality weaner and grown steers averaged around 230c/kg, while weaner and grown heifers averaged 180c/kg.
A pen of ten Angus weaner heifers sold by J A Fraser Holdings, 263kg, was the top of that section, sold for 218c/kg or $574.
The highest per head price in the weaner heifer section went to MJ & MJ Thom, who sold a pen of eight Angus weaner heifers, 396kg, for 200c/kg or $793.
Of the heavier types, Damien Philipps, Wickliffe sold 21 Angus Hereford-cross steers, 566kg, for 242c/kg or $1369 and 17 Hereford steers, for 242c/kg or $1385.
RA & JH Bell sold 20 Angus grown steers, 554kg, for 240c/kg or $1331 and another pen of six Black Baldy grown steers, 598kg for 244c/kg or $1459.
Roseneath Angus sold 12 Angus grown heifers, 497kg, for 188c/kg or $934.
Boortkoi Pastoral had a significant draft of grown heifers, with one pen of 19 Angus grown heifers, 430kg, sold for 200c/kg or $826.
Don Kosch sold 12 Angus steers, 491kg, for 242c/kg or $1189.
Fairview River Pastoral sold 44 Angus weaner steers, 390kg, for 241c.kg or $941.
TW & JA Symons sold 22 Angus weaner steers, 317kg, for 260c/kg or $825.
Hillcrest Grazing sold 27 Angus weaner steers, 390kg, for 256c/kg or $1000.
WR Morshead & CJ Heldreich sold 15 Shorthorn steers, 451kg, for 228c/kg or $1029.
