Prices keep firm at Mortlake, as good lines continue to be yarded among average quality cattle

By Philippe Perez
Updated October 19 2023 - 4:32pm, first published 3:30pm
The second store sale at WVLX Mortlake for October maintained prices at a firm level for all types of cattle influenced by a significant amount of good offerings.

