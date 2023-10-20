Wimmera farmers feel personally responsible for their soil productivity, and aim to pass on a healthier environment for future farmers, survey results show.
A recent survey, the Land Management in the Wimmera, Rural Landholder Social Benchmarking Report 2023 aimed to give insight into farming practices, priorities and challenges.
The results showed more than 90 per cent of the region's farmers felt personally responsible for maintaining soil productive capacity, and pass on a healthier environment to future generations.
The survey also showed about 89pc of farmers were open to new ideas on land management, and considered themselves "early adopters".
Farmers cited their key land management concerns as rising input costs, weed resistance, pest animals and an over-abundant native plants.
Other concerns included a lack of important services and infrastructure, water security and public opposition against certain agricultural practices.
Wimmera Catchment Management Authority chief executive David Brennan said the results would help the authority understand key concerns for future project ideas and funding applications.
"This knowledge from the grass roots also helps us strengthen the partnerships we have with the farming sector, which is really important when we are working on environmental projects, particularly on private land," he said.
The survey included 58pc full-time farmers, 17pc part-time farmers, 8pc hobby farmers and 17pc non-farming landholders, and the median length of family land ownership was 57 years.
Most farmers were sheep graziers, with 63pc using sheep for meat or wool, 62pc with cereal cropping, 50pc legumes, and 46pc native vegetation.
About 11pc of farmers intended to sell the property, while 34pc intended to buy additional land, and 28pc claimed they intended to lease additional land.
The survey results will contribute to a national project by the Soil CRC, Surveying On-Farm Practices Across Australia.
More information can be found here at the Soil CRC website.
