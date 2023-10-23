The Ball family's highly regarded Balmullin farm aggregation in the north-east includes top breeding and grazing country in the foothills of the Strathbogie Ranges.
The aggregation across 1551 hectares (3831 acres) is a renowned producer of tender prime lamb.
Joint selling agents Elders Real Estate and CBRE say the landholding is available as a whole or in three lots.
Those lots are:
Balmullin 869ha (2147 acres), Berridale 351ha (867 acres) and Boxwood Park on 331ha (818 acres).
All are located in the Molka district which is 15km north-west of Euroa and 40km south of Shepparton.
The Ball Agriculture group was established in 2006 as a family-owned business producing beef, lamb and red wine for the domestic and export markets.
The joint agents say farming land in the district is tightly held.
The big farm aggregation has a current carrying capacity of around 15,000 DSE through improved soil quality, renovated pastures, significant infrastructure and new fencing.
The sale includes a modern shearing complex, machinery sheds, workshops, hay sheds, and containment areas which the agents say provides all the necessary infrastructure for a large-scale livestock venture.
A reliable water supply is provided for extensive irrigation with two sizable turkey nest irrigation dams totaling 205 megalitres which are supplemented by an additional bore for stock and domestic water.
A pasture improvement program has boosted carrying capacity.
A four-bedroom manager's residence with three bathrooms was renovated just this year.
That home features a wide return verandah for outdoor living plus an undercover entertainment/alfresco area.
Agents say tourism, hospitality, and recreational attractions are in abundance "with its allure further strengthened by its proximity to Melbourne's CBD and Tullamarine Airport, making it a sought-after location for families and astute investors alike".
They say the sale presents a rare opportunity to secure an asset of this scale in Strathbogie Ranges.
It is for sale via an expressions of interest campaign closing November 9.
For more information contact Nick Meyer from Elders on 0427 610278 and Shane McIntyre from CBRE on 0429 557070.
