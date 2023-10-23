Stock & Land
Home/News

Ball family's big farm aggregation offers buyers large scale grazing

Chris McLennan
By Chris McLennan
October 23 2023 - 3:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
FarmBuy Real Estate

The Ball family's highly regarded Balmullin farm aggregation in the north-east includes top breeding and grazing country in the foothills of the Strathbogie Ranges.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Chris McLennan

Chris McLennan

National Rural Property Writer

ACM national rural property writer based in Bacchus Marsh, Victoria. Career journalist. Multi award winner.

Get the latest VIC news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.