Stock & Land
Home/Markets/Cattle Markets

Myrtleford spring cattle sale attracts buyers from across Victoria

Bryce Eishold
By Bryce Eishold
October 19 2023 - 1:30pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

North-east Victorian restockers were out in force at the annual Myrtleford spring special cattle sale on Wednesday, where cow with calves at foot sold beyond $2000 a unit.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Bryce Eishold

Bryce Eishold

Senior Journalist

Bryce is a senior journalist with Australian Community Media's Stock & Land where he reports on all aspects of agriculture. Bryce is also the president of the Rural Press Club of Victoria. Email Bryce at bryce.eishold@stockandland.com.au.

Get the latest VIC news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.