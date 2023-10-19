North-east Victorian restockers were out in force at the annual Myrtleford spring special cattle sale on Wednesday, where cow with calves at foot sold beyond $2000 a unit.
Nutrien Ivone Agencies yarded about 1500 cattle, 12-14 months, and said the yarding presented in "forward store condition".
The sale included 61 heifers and cows with calves at foot which sold to a top price of $2120.
Most of the 937 steers weighed on average between 350-420 kilograms, selling for a top price of $1255 a head to average $860 and ranging from 230-250 cents a kilogram.
Meanwhile, 485 heifers sold to a top price of $1050 to average $628, with the bulk of the female cattle weighing between 330-400kg and selling between 170-190c/kg.
"Quality was very good with good breeding and an excellent season locally, showing in the condition of the cattle," Nutrien Ivone Agencies agent Wade Ivone said.
"A majority of cattle stayed locally in the north-east, local with restockers from Myrtleford, Wangaratta, Mansfield and Albury, NSW, who were very active and provided strong competition.
"A small number of cattle went to SA and Wagga Wagga. NSW, however, were surpassed by the local restockers."
An online buyer from Gippsland was also strong and bought 81 Angus, Black Baldy and Hereford mixed-sex calves.
Among the notable lines in the sale was a consignment of 56 Angus steers from Alpine View, Rosewhite, with the draft averaging 382kg and $942.
Barallan Park, Bobinawarrah, sold 28 Angus/Limousin-cross steers, 335kg, to average $778 and 36 Angus/Limousin-cross heifers, 318kg, to average $537.
Liddesdale Homestead, Murmungee, sold 106 Angus steers, 375kg, to average $914 and 41 Angus heifers, 287kg, to average $548.
D & R & L& L Matheson, Whorouly South, sold 82 Poll Hereford steers, 361kg, to average $900 and 46 Poll Hereford heifers, 389kg, to average $672.
HR Strachan, Whorouly, sold 15 Angus steers, 438kg, for $1115 and eight Angus heifers, 371kg, $630.
MJ & LE Beach, Whorouly South, sold 16 Angus steers, 371kg, for $900 and six Angus heifers, 350kg, for $645
Pineview, Whorouly, sold nine Angus heifers with calves at foot for $2120 and eight heifers with calves at foot for $2060.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.