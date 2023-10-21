Stock & Land
CFA warns farmers about burn-off risk ahead of summer

October 21 2023 - 1:00pm
More than 100 out-of-control burn offs were reported across Victoria in September. Picture supplied
The CFA has warned Victorians to take extreme care when burning off following 115 out-of-control burn-offs across the state last month.

