A buyer has realised a dream of owning their own mountain.
Or a pretty sizeable chunk of a very large wooded hill.
A spectacular property near Stawell in the Black Ranges facing the Grampians has just sold for around $1.5 million.
For that price the new owner has secured 506 hectares (1250 acres) of undeveloped bushland complete with steep rocky valleys and granite outcrops.
There is no home or approved home-site on the mountain top at present although Ray White's Hayley Cox suggest that could change now permanent water is coming to the area via a Grampians Wimmera Mallee Water supply project.
For older readers, the offer may bring back memories of the American feel-good television series The Waltons which aired from 1972 to 1981 in Australia.
The fictional drama was set in the 1930's and had the Waltons living on the own mountain in rural Virginia.
Ms Cox said it was the first time in 50 years the Stawell district property had changed hands.
Agents said the property also contained some grassland "with a vast array of flora and fauna with panoramic views".
"It is a dream opportunity for the outdoor adventurer and those seeking to have their own private nature reserve," they said.
The property has a sealed road frontage facing the Grampians and is bordered by two reserves, creek frontage and neighboring hilltops.
"Presently a diamond in the rough, this land offers development opportunities for private or a commercial enterprise."
The Black Range is the home to Bunjil's Shelter (or cave) - a rock overhang with ancient rock art depicting Bunjil, an important Aboriginal spirit figure.
