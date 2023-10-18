Stock & Land
Leading real estate firm Charles Stewart keeping livestock lending business in Elders sale

Chris McLennan
By Chris McLennan
Updated October 18 2023 - 9:20pm, first published 2:00pm
FarmBuy Real Estate
Charles Stewart and Co. will retain their livestock lending business with its sale to Elders. Picture supplied
Charles Stewart and Co. will retain their livestock lending business with its sale to Elders. Picture supplied

Prominent South-west Victorian real estate firm Charles Stewart and Co. has confirmed it is retaining its livestock lending business with the sale of its firm to Elders Ltd.

