Agriculture Victoria Significant Disease Investigation Program reviewed 366 potential disease threats in the 2022-23 financial year.
The program subsidises veterinarians to investigate potential animal disease outbreaks in Victoria through farm visits and treatment of livestock.
Biosecurity Victoria executive director Katherine Clift said despite Victoria's livestock industry being free from most serious international animal diseases, the threat in Australia could increase, but the program encouraged continued surveillance and intervention.
"Ongoing surveillance for new or exotic disease is important to protect our livestock and reassure our trading partners of Victoria's favourable disease status," Dr Clift said.
'It also helps to ensure the early detection of diseases that might impact on trade, public health, biodiversity and farm or regional productivity.'
The program began in 2015 and is partially supported through the Livestock Biosecurity Grants Fund Program and the Victorian livestock compensation funds.
Throughout the 2022-23 financial year of the program's 366 subsidised significant disease investigations, 202 were for goats and sheep, 163 were cattle related and one investigated a pig.
The funds through the program go into related costs from a veterinarian labour in the investigation, as well as any associated laboratory fees.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.