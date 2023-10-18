Dairy Australia is about to present gold and silver plaques for dairy farmers who have produced the country's best milk.
Since 2012 DA has presented the Milk Quality awards to farmers who are the country's best, based Bulk Milk Cell Count (BMCC) data provided by processors each financial year.
The 100 farmers with the lowest annual BMCCs are presented with a gold diamond plaque for their farmgate, while the other farms within the lowest five per cent of BMCCs receive a silver diamond.
Dairy Australia's Animal Health and Fertility national lead Dr Zoe Vogels, said the awards are part the organisation's commitment to support decision making on farm, when it came to maintaining the health of dairy herds and the quality of milk produced.
"Achieving good milk quality is a win-win for farmers, processors, retailers and the community," Dr Vogels said.
"The whole dairy industry benefits from high quality milk.
"Farmers see improved milk production from healthier udders, receive higher milk premiums and a have lower herd health treatment costs.
"Dairy processors see increased product yields and prolonged shelf life of their products."
The Milk Quality Awards form part of a national mastitis control program, called Countdown - launched in 1998 - which aimed to support dairy farmers in achieving cost-effective, best practice milking management and mastitis control.
This initiative includes industry-agreed farm guidelines for mastitis control, technical notes and training for milk quality advisors as well as for farmers and staff.
Training is delivered through the Milking and Mastitis Management program, covering the components to maintaining good milk quality - such as understanding the key risks for mastitis, cow behaviour and stock handling, milking routines, and machine maintenance and cleaning protocols.
For the full list of 2023 Milk Quality Award winners, and for more information and resources to support dairy farmers across all areas of milking and managing milk quality, visit Milking | Dairy Australia.
