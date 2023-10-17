Stock & Land
Home/News

Skipton pays tribute to blade shearer legend Leslie 'Ben' Wilkie with new monument

Philippe Perez
By Philippe Perez
Updated October 17 2023 - 12:11pm, first published 12:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Ehonda Slater standing beside a monument dedicated to her father, blade shearer Leslie 'Ben' Wilkie, launched in Skipton on Sunday. Picture by Philippe Perez
Ehonda Slater standing beside a monument dedicated to her father, blade shearer Leslie 'Ben' Wilkie, launched in Skipton on Sunday. Picture by Philippe Perez

A Skipton blade shearing legend has been honoured with a monument dedicated to his career at the town's spring festival on Sunday.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Philippe Perez

Philippe Perez

Journalist

Philippe is an agricultural journalist for Australian Community Media's Stock & Land. He is based in Ballarat and covers all aspects of Victoria's farming community and industry. To get in contact, email philippe.perez@stockandland.com.au

Get the latest VIC news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.