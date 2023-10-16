CARAMUT White Suffolk stud Glentanna has cleared the same number of rams as last year, on an increased offering at this year's sale.
This year, the stud sold 51 of the 78 rams it offered, to a top of $1200, averaging $800; that compared with last year, when 64 rams were offered.
Stud co-principal Adam Lehmann said plans for this year's sale were made several years before an El Nino was predicted.
"I think the season is actually pretty good, but a lot of people are getting scared off with the El Nino," he said.
The top-priced ram had "really good figures and was a "nice White Suffolk type.
"He had a big hindquarter on him and was well-muscled and well structured - he had a real White Suffolk type head, which helped."
The ram was from a Felix sire - "we are really happy with him, he has thrown some really nice rams," Mr Lehmann said.
"For this area, we need to steer clear of the long-legged type ram, so we have Felix sons, who are close to the ground," he said.
"We are more inclined to get the lambs straight off the mother, so you need that fat cover and lower centre of gravity."
That was due to the south-west's cooler climate and allowed for earlier finishing, he said.
The top-priced ram, lot four, is a May 2022-drop ram, sired by Felix 200895, and is a twin. He had a birth-weight of 0.27 kilograms, a weaning-weigh of 10.9kg, a post-weaning weight of 17.3kg and a post-weaning fat measurement of 0.7millimetres.
His post-weaning eye muscle depth was 2.3mm and he had an intramuscular fat of -0.06.
The ram's lean meat yield was 2.7 per cent, his lamb eating quality was 150 and terminal carcase production figure was 150.
The buyer of the top ram, Mark Droppert, said was producing lambs for the prime market.
"I am just trying to get bigger lambs out of everything - I have Romneys at the moment, I am keeping them for maternals, " he said.
He said he hoped the White Suffolks would result in quicker growth rates, so he could get a higher price for his lambs.
He was running 400 first-cross Romney ewes.
"I have to shear them, and White Suffolks have a lot less wool than other terminal breeds, which is why I picked them," Mr Droppert said.
"I like the Romneys, because they are really, really tough in the feet, and it's quite wet down where we are."
Nutrien Warrnambool livestock agent Nick Maddison said Glentanna sold the same amount of rams as it did last year.
"I guess you could view that as a positive - it was more than satisfactory and something we can build on, in a year or two," he said
"I think generally Adam and Michelle (Lehmann) were relatively pleased, there were a couple of new buyers, which is always nice to have," Mr Maddison said.
"Most of the past buyers came back, as well - the nature of the year means people are buying a ram or two less than normal."
Mr Maddison said the Lehmanns did a "really good job of presenting the rams, their data reallly stacks up."
New buyers would hold them in good stead, in the future.
Most rams went within a 100km of the Caramut property.
