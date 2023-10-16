Deciding on a name for a stud bull is often done by going through letters of the alphabet, but this young bull was named after an iconic Australian biscuit, which had his owners sent a gift from Arnott's.
Windjammer Tim Tam, a 17-month-old Charolais bull who was recently awarded grand champion bull at the Melbourne Royal show in October, surprised his owners again when they were offered a hamper.
He got the attention of Arnotts after Windjammer stud principal, Edwina Wiltshire sent in a photo of the bull as a calf, and told them he was named him after the brands chocolate coated biscuits.
"They had a bit of a conversation on social media with people who had a pet named after one of their iconic biscuits," Ms Wiltshire said.
"So I said to them we had a bull named Tim Tam and then I kept them up to date on his progression in the [Melbourne Royal] show."
Ms Wiltshire wasn't at the show when Windjammer Tim Tam took out grand champion Charolais bull, but she said it was an incredibly exciting win, and the team at Arnotts were excited to hear the good news too, as they sent out a hamper full of snacks and treats in congratulations.
"It was the first time I hadn't been at the show to see my livestock exhibit, but we were absolutely ecstatic with the win," Ms Wiltshire said.
"I think in terms of his muscle patterns, he's got a beautiful smooth shoulder, stretch of body, great testicular development for his age and a great fat cover.
Ms Wiltshire's partner, Max Bowman said they usually have a letter for each drop of calves every year, but for that line they decided on sweets instead.
"His mother's named Nougat, and her mother's name is Kit Kat," Mr Bowman said.
"We're not big sweet eaters, and we don't have a lot of desserts but we always have a Kit Kat or something."
