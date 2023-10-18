A panoramic photo which includes views of Bass Strait and the Wonthaggi Wind Farm features in the Social Media Snapshot this week.
Farmers Stuart and Robbie Anderson captured the photo with their herd of Herefords in the foreground.
The photo was taken at the Anderson family's property, Cloverholm, at Ryanston in South Gippsland.
Meanwhile, across Bass Strait, Tasmanian farmer Mary Roddy snapped a photo of a new lamb on her property, Little Nook Farm, at Nook, Tas.
"I really thought this little dude was a lost cause when he was found in the paddock," she said.
"His mummy was a star at mothering, but he was just too small and weak.
"It took a couple of days and a few bottles, but he's now in fine form."
