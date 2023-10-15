The president of the volunteer-run Gippsland Emergency Relief Fund says it is uncommon to hold simultaneous fundraisers for victims of bushfires and floods.
Wild weather has posed substantial challenges in eastern Victoria in recent weeks, from fires which have burnt more than 20,000 hectares, to flash flooding which inundated farms within hours.
GERF president Andy Tegart said the recent weather events had prompted the organisation to launch an appeal to offer financial assistance to people affected by the fires and floods.
"It is most unusual for us to run an appeal for both fire and flood victims at the same time," he said.
The organisation started in 1978 and has facilitated more than $19 million in emergency resources and funding to Gippslanders.
"Assessments are underway by municipal recovery managers and we would like to be in a position to respond promptly when referrals for financial assistance come through," Mr Tegart said.
"Every dollar donated to the appeal is distributed to those affected by fire or flood and individuals and businesses in Gippsland have always been very generous in their support".
Donations to the appeal can be easily made via the GERF website and donations over $2 are tax deductible.
Wellington Shire Council mayor Ian Bye welcomed the announcement of the Fire and Flood Appeal.
"The Wellington community is a resilient bunch, and in times like this we know that communities will come together and support each other, especially when conditions continue to change so quickly" Cr Bye said.
"We continue to speak to community members looking for ways to give back to people impacted, and this fundraiser is the perfect way to help and make sure it lands in the hands of people who need it.
The Gippsland Emergency Relief Fund will work with the local governments to identify people in need and allocate funds to support relief and recovery activities.
For more, visit gerf.org.au.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.