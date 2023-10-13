Stock & Land
Home/Dairy

Brucknell dairy features a modern 50-unit rotary across 679 acres in the high rainfall south-west

Chris McLennan
By Chris McLennan
October 13 2023 - 2:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
FarmBuy Real Estate
The Brucknell dairy features a 50-unit rotary operation. Pictures from Elders
The Brucknell dairy features a 50-unit rotary operation. Pictures from Elders

A highly productive farm in Victoria's blue ribbon dairying districts is on the market.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Chris McLennan

Chris McLennan

National Rural Property Writer

ACM national rural property writer based in Bacchus Marsh, Victoria. Career journalist. Multi award winner.

Get the latest VIC news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.