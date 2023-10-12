Stock & Land
Earthquake recorded at Kaniva near Victoria, South Australia border

By Anna McGuinness
October 12 2023 - 4:30pm
A quake shook the normally quiet Wimmera town of Kaniva today.
A magnitude 3.4 earthquake has been recorded in regional Victoria.

