A magnitude 3.4 earthquake has been recorded in regional Victoria.
The earthquake was felt near Kaniva, on the South Australian border, just before 2pm on Thursday, October 12, according to Geoscience Australia.
Victoria's State Emergency Service reports no injuries or damage as a result of the shake.
The map on Geoscience Australia shows the epicentre on the edge of the Big Desert State Forest, north of Kaniva.
It follows a 3.8 magnitude earthquake which woke Melbourne residents in late May but also caused no structural damage or injuries.
