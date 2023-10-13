Stock & Land
Home/News

New Victorian advisory board established to support established weed and pest management

Updated October 13 2023 - 4:24pm, first published 12:30pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
The new advisory body will prioritise a community grants program aimed at controlling established weeds, like gorse weeds (pictured) and pests like rabbits. Picture supplied
The new advisory body will prioritise a community grants program aimed at controlling established weeds, like gorse weeds (pictured) and pests like rabbits. Picture supplied

A new advisory board in Victoria will prioritise a community grants program aimed at controlling established weeds and pests.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

Get the latest VIC news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.