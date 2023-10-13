A new advisory board in Victoria will prioritise a community grants program aimed at controlling established weeds and pests.
Biosecurity Victoria executive director Katherine Clift announced on Thursday a new Victorian Invasive Pest Advisory Board (VIPA) which will include members representing Parks Victoria and Agriculture Victoria.
Representatives from groups focused on established weeds like blackberry and gorse weed and pests like rabbits will be a part of the body.
"The board will co-design the new grants program, aimed at building community capacity and capability to support place-based management of established weeds and pests across Victoria," Dr Clift said.
"VIPA allows us to bring together the knowledge, skills and views of people from community, industry and government to decide together where to put our resources, which risks to combat, and how we can adapt to changing conditions."
Natural resource manager Andrew Maclean will chair the advisory board independently.
The board will encourage collective action and shared responsibility between government, industry, and community to manage established weeds and pests.
"We welcome the appointment of Andrew Maclean as Independent Chair, bringing over 20 years of strategic leadership experience in natural resource management," Dr Clift said.
"Andrew is a highly qualified CEO and has significant experience working with a range of external stakeholders, including industry, community, and not-for-profit organisations across Australia."
The new $5 million community grants program guarantees funding over the next four years.
A recently released report from the Australian Bureau of Agricultural and Resource Economics and Sciences on pests and weeds showed 85 per cent of land managers spent about $21,950 on pest and weed management last year.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.