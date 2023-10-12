Federal Emergency Management Minister Murray Watt has acknowledged the response to last year's devastating Victorian floods has been too slow.
At a Rural Press Club of Victoria breakfast, in Melbourne, Mr Watt said he'd be making a joint announcement with the Victorian government, later today, on more emergency funding for Victoria.
He said the pace and roll-out of some of the repairs from last year's floods "has not been as swift as many of us would have liked - we need to be honest, about that."
"There are obviously a range of factors that have caused that, given labour and supply shortages," he said
"I think, at times, there has been a lack of clarity between different levels of government about what can be claimed, what money can be accessed and how that recovery can work."
He said the government had taken that on board and was organising a National Emergency Management "roadshow", with state and territory governments, to ensure everyone knew what the rules were.
"More importantly it's about making sure local governments have a very clear picture," he said
"No local government wants to be in a position where they are told different things by federal and state governments - all that does is slow things down.
"We want to cut through that."
He said Gippsland's fires and floods, in early October, resulted in the activation of bushfire assistance, for the same area, at the same time.
"That's exactly what we have done, in East Gippsland and Wellington shire - activation of initial emergency relief for those two shires, in relation to bushfires and floods," he said.
Flood assistance would also be activated for another six Victorian councils, helping with the initial emergency response and asset repairs for councils in those regions.
"I recognise that recovery is very much an ongoing process - our government did commit to cost-share more than $1.1 billion in recovery assistance, jointly funded with the Victorian government," he said.
"I think that money has started to make a real difference, to the parts of Victoria that were impacted."
Mr Watt said it was intended that assets, such as roads would be "built back better."
He said 14 of the Victorian councils that suffered the most severe impact from last years flooding had received funding to improve the resilience of public infrastructure.
"We don't want to be in a situation where you repair something, a few years later it floods again, you come back and do it again, that's obviously very costly for taxpayers," Mr Watt said.
"We are obviously trying to incorporate that concept of 'betterment', to make sure we are sure the country is much better prepared."
He said governments needed to take action now, to make sure the country was much better prepared, when it came to natural disasters.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.