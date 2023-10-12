Stock & Land
Home/News

Victorian flood response 'not as swift' as it could have been: Minister

Andrew Miller
By Andrew Miller
October 12 2023 - 11:10am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Federal Emergency Management Minister Murray Watt says the recovery effort from last year's devastating Victorian floods has been slower than many people would have liked. Picture by Andrew Miller
Federal Emergency Management Minister Murray Watt says the recovery effort from last year's devastating Victorian floods has been slower than many people would have liked. Picture by Andrew Miller

Federal Emergency Management Minister Murray Watt has acknowledged the response to last year's devastating Victorian floods has been too slow.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Andrew Miller

Andrew Miller

Journalist

I'm a general reporter with Stock & Land, with a special interest in irrigation issues. I completed my cadetship, with the Age, in 1980. Over my career, I've worked for ABC radio news (Mt Isa, Qld) and at provincial and suburban newspapers.

Get the latest VIC news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.