Strong support from a loyal group of return buyers took Merino ram prices to a top of $6500 at the annual Melrose on-property sale at Nurrabiel on Wednesday.
The sale resulted in 55 of 60 rams selling for an average of $1854.
Melrose stud principal Warren Russell said he was "very happy" with the clearance rate.
Mr Russell said it was a strong result particularly given the current market conditions.
"We are very thankful to have good, strong, loyal clients who put a floor in the market and kept the sale going well," he said.
"Our clients know what they are getting from our sheep.
"They want the micron, they want the wool cut and our type of sheep."
Most buyers came from an area including Beaufort, Avoca, Ararat, Coleraine, Hamilton and local areas.
One repeat buyer, Ian and Kathy Ross, Telangatuk East, was the purchaser of the top-priced lot at $6500.
The poll ram was a replacement ram, 22BN3591, the heaviest ram in the shed at 105.5 kilograms, with Australian Sheep Breeding Values of 18-micron fleece, a standard deviation (SD) of 3.3, coefficient of variation (CV) of 18 and a 99.4 per cent comfort factor (CF).
The ram also had a Merino Production (MP+) index of 195.32 points and Fibre Production (FP+) index of 179.10, both top five per cent of the breed.
Mr Ross said the ram offered new blood to his Merino operation.
He said the ram was "very sirey", with a good, strong head and figures that were strong particularly as he was a twin.
He said the ram would be used in a selected group of ewes to breed rams for use in the flock.
Second top price at $5500 was Lot 1, tagged 22GC8623, and was purchased by JR Bourke, Ararat.
The son of GC170080, the ram had a 18-micron fleece, a 3 SD, a 16.7 CV and CF of 99.5pc.
The ram also had an MP+ of 159.37 and FP+ of 154.15.
The same buyer paid $2000 for Lot 31, another son of GC170080.
The ram had a 17.8-micron fleece, an SD of 3.6, CV of 19.5 and CF of 99.3pc.
Ash and Katrina McErvale, Langi Kal Kal, purchased three rams to a top of $4750 and average of $3250.
Their top ram was Lot 21, 22GC8625, another GC170080 son, with an MP+ of 171.35 and FP+ of 162.43 to go with its 18.6-micron fleece which had an SD of 3.2, CV of 17.2 and CF of 99.4pc.
Lot 22 sold to Ron Anderson Pastoral, Amphitheatre, for $3250.
The April 2022-drop ram had a 16.8-micron fleece, an SD of 3.3, CV of 19.5, CF of 99.3pc and MP+ index of 163.69 points.
The same buyer paid $3000 for Lot 3 and $1750 for Lot 56.
Volume buyer of the sale was Geoff Waters, Ethandune Partnership, Coleraine, who purchased 13 rams to $1250 on four occasions and averaged $1077.
Mr Waters said they had been buying at Melrose for 20 years.
He said the prices meant he could buy a few more than normal after not getting enough in 2022.
"We have a process where we need rams for our Merino-only flock," he said.
"These are consistent sheep with a 16-17-micron fleece that matches our flock which is just under 17 micron."
Glenheather paid up to $3750 for three rams and averaged $2916.
Their top lot was Lot 8, 22BN8594, a son of 19BN878, with a micron count of 16.3, an SD of 2.7, a CV of 16.9 and CF of 99.8pc.
Mr Russell said it had been a good year overall including a "surprisingly-good" year in the show ring, topped with grand champion superfine ewe at the Australian Sheep & Wool Show in Bendigo.
Melrose also sold five rams at the Glenelg Regional Merino Field Day in August to a top of $3900 and averaging $2800.
Mr Russell said the Glenelg sale was gaining interest and strength.
He said the aim was to breed and develop sheep for the future market.
He said carcase traits were becoming more important and the Melrose program "tried to build that in without losing wool quality".
"It's taken us a long time to find sheep we can utilise that won't upset our micron and still have enough fleece weight and deliver some of the other factors like improved weight and muscle," he said.
JJ & KD Pola Pty Ltd, Rhymney, purchased six rams to a top of $2000 and averaged $1666.
Brimgower Farms, Brimpaen, purchased five rams to a top of $2250 and averaged $1750.
Rod Neeson, Neerin, was looking for fine-wooled sheep with "a bit of size and more meat".
Mr Neeson bought five rams to $2000 and averaged $1550.
Another volume buyer was Leroy Mac Designs who purchased five rams to a top of $2000 and average of $1500.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.