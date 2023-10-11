Stock & Land
Melrose Merino stud clears all but five rams at sale

By Alastair Dowie
October 12 2023 - 9:59am
Buyer of the top-priced lot at $6500, Ian Ross, Telangatuk East, with Melrose Merino stud principal Warren Russell, Nurrabiel. Picture by Alastair Dowie
Strong support from a loyal group of return buyers took Merino ram prices to a top of $6500 at the annual Melrose on-property sale at Nurrabiel on Wednesday.

